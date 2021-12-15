Contributions of up to Rs100,000 to be paid online: EOBI chief

KARACHI: Contributions for the welfare and pension of employees by the industry up to Rs100,000 will be paid online, an official said in a statement.

The complaints of harassment by the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) officials can be lodged on the website and via challan.

These views were expressed by Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) chairman Shakeel Ahmed Magnejo at a meeting held at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati).

KATI president Salman Aslam, Kite CEO Zubair Chhaya, EOBI director general Dr Javed Sheikh, regional head Faisal Murtaza, deputy regional head Badar Sheikh, Kati senior vice president Maheen Salman, vice president Farrukh Qandhari, fopmer President Danish Khan, Zahid Saeed, Masood Naqi, Farrukh Mazhar, Ehteshamuddin, Fazal-e-Jalil, and other members were present on the occasion.

Magnejo said that the welfare of the employees is the top priority and, in this regard, “we will resolve the problems in consultation with the industry. A committee will be formed in consultation with all the stakeholders, comprising representatives of government, industrialists, employees, and EOBI”.

He said harassment of industrialists is not acceptable and the country’s industries should be developed so that employment opportunities could be created.

The EOBI chairman said that the perception that more payments are made from the contributing industries is wrong. The self-assessment scheme will provide two years of relief to the audited industrialists.

Earlier, Kati president Salman Aslam welcomed Shakeel Magnejo to Kati and said that a large number of employees come to the Korangi Industrial Area for employment. But the dues are not paid, while the huge amount is also deducted.

The Kati president said the complaints were also received from the industrialists that the EOBI officials were harassing them.

Aslam expressed the hope that Magnejo would play an important role in resolving the problems of industrialists and employees.

Zubair Chhaya said that EOBI should appoint its focal person in Kati to resolve the problems of the Korangi industry. To facilitate the industrialists to pay their dues, he suggested that the EOBI should provide an amnesty scheme to enable the industrialists to pay their dues.

Former president and chairman of the Standing Committee Zahid Saeed said that EOBI should also include new industries to increase the fund so that no further burden should be placed on the industrialists who were already paying contributions.

He called for a solution for the litigation between the EOBI and the industrialists.