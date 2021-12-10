Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

PARIS, Dec 10, 2021 (AFP) – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,286,793 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 267,883,990 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic’s overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7,585 new deaths and 664,412 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,310 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,176 and India with 624 after the Asian nation revised its official figures upwards.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 794,648 deaths from 49,664,506 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 616,457 deaths from 22,177,059 cases, India with 474,735 deaths from 34,674,744 cases, Mexico with 296,188 deaths from 3,911,714 cases, and Russia with 287,180 deaths from 9,956,679 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 611 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 421, Bosnia with 393, Hungary with 375, Montenegro with 373, North Macedonia with 369 and Czech Republic with 320.

Europe overall has 1,562,857 deaths from 88,233,779 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,546,750 deaths from 46,898,236 infections, and Asia 908,876 deaths from 57,641,678 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 824,511 deaths from 51,486,390 cases, Africa 224,420 deaths from 8,878,949 cases, Middle East 215,983 deaths from 14,420,354 cases, and Oceania 3,396 deaths from 324,609 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.