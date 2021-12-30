Currency rates in Pakistan – 30th December 2021

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 06:31 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 30th December 2021, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the open market.

Currency Rates in Pakistan today

Check today’s list of forex rate in Pakistan today. (Updated, 30th December 2021).

CURRENCY RATES TODAY
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD TO PKR 179.5 181.0
AUD TO PKR 127.0 128.5
BHD TO PKR 386.9 388.6
CAD TO PKR 137.5 139.0
CNY TO PKR 23.5 23.9
DKK TO PKR 23.5 23.8
EUR TO PKR 200.0 201.5
HKD TO PKR 16.9 17.1
INR TO PKR 2.0 2.1

 

Read More

5 hours ago
6m SinoVac, 0.5m Pfizer doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive

ISLAMABAD: The consignments of SinoVac (6 million) and Pfizer (0.5 million) procured...
5 hours ago
Belgium backtracks on Covid entertainment venue closure

BRUSSELS - Belgian authorities on Wednesday confirmed the reopening of theatres and...
6 hours ago
Watch; Malaika Arora shares a recap of her 2021 & it also includes BF Arjun Kapoor

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...
6 hours ago
Minal Khan shares cozy pictures with her husband Ahsan

Minal Khan sharing the couple goals with her hubby Ahsan on Instagram...
7 hours ago
Atif Aslam starrer 'Sang-e-Mah' OST released

The internationally acclaimed superstar of Pakistan, singer Atif Aslam has made the...
7 hours ago
Sudan declares curfew in North Darfur State

KHARTOUM, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Security authorities in Sudan's North Darfur State...