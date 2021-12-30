Dananeer aka ‘pawri’ girl discloses how she chooses not to focus online trolling

Dananeer Mobeen, the popular pawri girl, rose to immense recognition after her hilarious viral video made waves all over social media in Pakistan as well as around the globe.

After making an acting debut in the drama serial Sinf e Aahan, Dananeer sat down for an interview and disclosed how she dealt with all the negativity and trolling she received on her acting and recited a verse from the Holy Quran.

“He (Allah) can give honour to whom He pleases and disgrace whom He pleases, I have faith in this. I received what Allah had written in my destiny. You cannot question anyone about what he/she possesses because you are not capable of giving anyone anything or snatching it,” she shared.

“I like to focus on the positive because while there is hate and trolling, there is also a lot of love. Why not look at the positive side? I have learned that when you’re in limelight, people will say what they want to say, which is heartbreaking. They don’t realize that what they are doing by hiding behind the screen is what somebody is living in real life. Some people are strong-minded like me; I keep myself disconnected and I don’t read comments or spend a lot of time on social media. But there are people who are very receptive, especially at my age, get hurt when they read mean comments for no rhyme or reason,” she added.

“When my picture from Sinf-e-Aahan was shared, a lot of people started trolling and commented ‘parchi‘ and I question: what kind of parchi are you talking about? I didn’t have any family ties with Humayun Saeed or Sana Shahnawaz. And when you’re seeing that someone is getting a good opportunity then why not! My family is my support system that absorbs all negativities before they reach me so I am very protected in that sense and lucky,” Dananeer said.

She further added, “I acknowledge that it is an honour and privilege to get such a mega project in my debut, but people had not seen my work and they assumed that I got this only because I made one video. But I saw the change in opinions as soon as my performance was aired.”

“I believe that it is high time we start rejoicing in others’ happiness.”

However, apart from criticism, the social media sensation has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan. She is portraying the strong and ambitious character of Syeda Sidra Batool.