Pakistan seeks ties with US in sync with changed priorities: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, said that Pakistan wanted relationships with the United States that was in sync with its changed priority.

Speaking at Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad today, he said that Pakistan was hosting an extraordinary session of the OIC on December 19 to mobilize support for providing adequate food, medicine and housing to millions of Afghans in dire distress.

He also warned that a dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan had consequences for the region and beyond.

“Pakistan continues to work at every level for a stable, peaceful and prosperous regional future,” Radio Pakistan reported him as saying.

Mentioning the role Pakistan played in facilitating Afghan peace talks, and the evacuations of foreign nationals from Afghanistan, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan had been working closely with the international partners for humanitarian outreach and bringing together neighbouring countries of Afghanistan and international stakeholders for a coordinated approach.

The foreign minister said that the Afghan government had assured its neighbours that its soil would not be allowed to be used for terrorism. The same message had been given by Kabul to extra-regional powers, he added.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), FM Qureshi said that it was the duty of the United Nations and the international community to hold India accountable for this unconscionable state of affairs.

“India must realize that without resolving the Kashmir dispute, we cannot free the peoples of South Asia from perennial instability,” he stressed.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with the US, the foreign minister said, “Islamabad wants multifaceted ties that are not susceptible to the vagaries of regional and international policies.”

He said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a shift from geopolitics to geo-economics, Pakistan wanted a relationship with the US that was in sync with its changed priority.