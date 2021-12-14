Pakistan seeks ties with US in sync with changed priorities: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday, said that Pakistan wanted relationships with the United States that was in sync with its changed priority.
Speaking at Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad today, he said that Pakistan was hosting an extraordinary session of the OIC on December 19 to mobilize support for providing adequate food, medicine and housing to millions of Afghans in dire distress.
Read more: Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi tells Taliban’s interim PM
He also warned that a dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan had consequences for the region and beyond.
“Pakistan continues to work at every level for a stable, peaceful and prosperous regional future,” Radio Pakistan reported him as saying.
Mentioning the role Pakistan played in facilitating Afghan peace talks, and the evacuations of foreign nationals from Afghanistan, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan had been working closely with the international partners for humanitarian outreach and bringing together neighbouring countries of Afghanistan and international stakeholders for a coordinated approach.
#Live: FM @SMQureshiPTI addressing a ceremony in #Islamabad https://t.co/c9ksbj3xKl
— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 14, 2021
The foreign minister said that the Afghan government had assured its neighbours that its soil would not be allowed to be used for terrorism. The same message had been given by Kabul to extra-regional powers, he added.
Referring to the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), FM Qureshi said that it was the duty of the United Nations and the international community to hold India accountable for this unconscionable state of affairs.
“India must realize that without resolving the Kashmir dispute, we cannot free the peoples of South Asia from perennial instability,” he stressed.
Regarding Pakistan’s relations with the US, the foreign minister said, “Islamabad wants multifaceted ties that are not susceptible to the vagaries of regional and international policies.”
Read more: Pakistan calls international community to play role in Afghanistan crisis
He said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for a shift from geopolitics to geo-economics, Pakistan wanted a relationship with the US that was in sync with its changed priority.
Read More
PTI govt gives only inflation, poverty, unemployment to nation, says Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly...
PTI will face worst defeat in upcoming LG elections, says Azma Bukhari
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that...
Restoration of sacked employees: SC seeks reply from AGP on Parliament’s jurisdiction
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has sought reply from the Attorney General...
Acid Attack case: Karachi court awards life sentence to ex-cop
KARACHI: A former policeman was awarded life imprisonment by a sessions’ court...
NAB forms over 1000 character-building societies in educational institutions: official
KARACHI: NAB has constituted over a thousand character-building societies in educational institutions...