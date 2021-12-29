Disha Patani looks super-hot in her latest photo-shoot

Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian industry. She has proved her acting skills with her roles in record-breaking movies from time to time.

Disha looks absolutely stunning in her latest photo-shoot which is done for a famous Magazine Harper Bazar’s cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

In the photo-shoot she is seen wearing a semi-formal western short dresses with little embellishment while keeping the natural look make-up to the minimum.

She is dazzling the tanned look with the beach hair look coupled with vertical eyebrow piercing making the overall look smoking hot yet having a vibe of classiness.