Disha Patani looks super-hot in her latest photo-shoot
Famous Bollywood actress Disha Patani is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian industry. She has proved her acting skills with her roles in record-breaking movies from time to time.
Disha looks absolutely stunning in her latest photo-shoot which is done for a famous Magazine Harper Bazar’s cover.
In the photo-shoot she is seen wearing a semi-formal western short dresses with little embellishment while keeping the natural look make-up to the minimum.
She is dazzling the tanned look with the beach hair look coupled with vertical eyebrow piercing making the overall look smoking hot yet having a vibe of classiness.
