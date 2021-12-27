‘Dream of unified MQM not realistic’

Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan, a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has the distinction of serving as the governor of Sindh province for almost 11 years. A veteran politician who believes in reconciliation and establishing a working relationship among various political parties and groups, has recently become active after remaining absent from the political scene for almost three years. Bol News holds an exclusive interview with Dr Ebad and discusses the current political situation in the country.

Q. In the current political scenario of Karachi and Pakistan new political alliances and alignments are being formed. The people of Karachi voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the last election. Do you think that the PTI lived up to the expectations of the people of Karachi?

Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan : It is a very unfortunate situation because PTI came here with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm and people of Karachi especially responded to it in a similar manner. I feel that after the 2018 general election, the results which came especially in Karachi built a high hope among the people of Karachi, who were looking at the PTI’s manifesto, political speeches and promises. The people did not lose hope immediately. Obviously, the people were understanding that the country is going through a most difficult phase but believed that soon hundreds of thousands of jobs would be created and people would come from abroad to get jobs in Pakistan. This was the narrative of the government. But unfortunately, what has happened is that in reality the circumstances are not so favourable whether it is the regional situation or international situation. Then the Covid-19 surfaced and the government had to struggle. There are a lot of matters but obviously the common people don’t go into those details and as you have said there is an issue of rising inflation and other such matters. But I think one of the most serious issues is that hope has ended and it is one of the reasons why people have started thinking otherwise.

The MQM is part of the ruling alliance. It has been the representative party of Karachi for decades. Don’t you think the party will have to pay the price of this alliance in the next general elections and in the upcoming local government elections? Will the MQM be able to pay that price?

DIEK: I think it will definitely damage the MQM as it is also viewed as responsible for the current situation as a coalition partner of the PTI led federal government. I think the MQM should seriously think and take a decision before going into the next elections. Either they have to deliver as they still have time but I don’t think they will be able to deliver much or come up with a huge performance in such a short time. But at least what they can do is to recover the hope which is lost and revive it by accepting their mistakes and mending their ways. It is an established fact – all of you journalists and analysts speak about – that the government has shown incompetence in all spheres of governance. If it is incompetence then it could be mitigated by hiring competent people and things and issues could be addressed. But it is being observed that another factor is arrogance. So, according to my calculations this combination of incompetence and arrogance is bound to lead to failure.

Don’t you think that after the end of the politics of MQM founder Altaf Hussain the MQM has failed to capture the Mohajir or Urdu vote bank and there is a vacuum in Karachi city and among Karachi’s people. Who will fill that vacuum, in your opinion?

DIEK: Karachi has a great strategic importance by virtue of its contributions to the country. So, stability, maintenance of law and order and development is very important here. It is a cultural city which has its own dynamics. So, it should be taken as a subject of national security by everyone whether it is the federal government or the Sindh government and all of them join hands and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies to ensure stability. If there is sustainable stability and development then the city would progress. Your question was about the MQM. Well, definitely the MQM has been a victim of lows and highs. I think instead of going into this debate as to who could fill this vacuum, we should focus on governance and delivery and with the passage of time the people will judge for themselves and make a decision as to who can perform better and provide them a better lifestyle and give them their basic rights and facilities. People will decide this with the passage of time in due course.

The problem is that even at this moment there are two to three factions of the MQM. You recently met with Dr Farooq Sattar and MQM-H chief Afaq Ahmed. PSP chief Mustafa Kamal is doing his own politics and you had a discussion with all the factions of the MQM. My question is: is there a solution to this division in the city’s representative parties and can it come to an end?

DIEK: No, I think this divide is one of the factors leading us to a worsening situation. Look now it raises the question and I also heard this numerous times and I should clarify that my mindset is public oriented and not party oriented. I request the leaders that I meet that a working relationship should be developed among all factions [of the MQM] despite these divisions. These divisions could not come to an end in the form of the merger of all factions. If someone thinks that different MQM factions can now forgo their differences and merge into a unified MQM then he is being highly imaginative as this is not possible. So, the solution is a working relationship as I have said earlier. When different parties can form coalitions and move together by forming a working relationship – like the MQM and the PTI which are allies in the federal government – why can’t the various factions of a party have a working relationship. This initiative should be undertaken for the sake of Karachi, for the sake of the people of Karachi and for the stability of the country because the stability in Karachi ensures the stability in Pakistan. Secondly, there is a perception that these factions are fighting with each other and due to this perception the situation is worsening. So, I think if they focus on issues and develop a working relationship it would be better.

You are getting active after 3-4 years and you are speaking to people and even you played a major role in resolution of the issue related to Sindh local bodies’ amendment bill. What is the reason behind you getting active in politics all of a sudden? We are also hearing that you will return to Pakistan in January. Can you play a major role in the MQM’s politics or in Karachi’s politics?

DIEK: Pakistan is my country and my homeland and I will definitely return to it Inshallah if and when needed. However, I have no plan so far to return to the country in January. As to the recent local bodies bill, a very tense situation developed [after the bill was passed by the PPP dominated Sindh Assembly]. It has been my experience and observation that whenever there is provocation and bitterness even a very small incident could plunge the city back into a political or ethnic or sectarian violence. It is a cycle which starts from provocative statements because such statements are then countered which raises the heat. Obviously, when leaders make provocative speeches then their consequences go to the masses which are more emotional and then you cannot keep a check on them in every nook and corner of the city. So, this needs to be controlled from the top, so instead of provocation such a mechanism should be developed through which issues should be resolved through understanding. That is why I stepped in and talked to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Sahib, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah Sahib and different stakeholders and they also incorporated some of the points in that amended bill as well which is nice of them. And as far as my discussion with them is concerned they have agreed that it is not a holy or divine book and it could be improved further and I have also requested that all the stakeholders should be taken on board. When everyone’s motive is to serve the people then if they could come up with something better with collective wisdom then it must be adopted. As far as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is concerned they had agreed to it and I think they made an effort in this regard. Also, I had a discussion with Asif Ali Zardari Sahib and his response was very positive too. He said it is the manifesto of his party. They have made an effort too, and in my opinion if these efforts are being made in a consolidated manner then things could be brought back on track and improved also.

We have witnessed that ethnic and linguistic differences have increased and efforts are being made from both sides to increase them. Do you think there is an issue that could flare up anytime? What needs to be done to mitigate this? We don’t think that the PPP or the MQM will come to the negotiating table to address the differences. Do you think that you can play a role in this?

DIEK: Yes, definitely as I have talked to people and I am still talking to them and making an effort because in my opinion the problems could be solved through dialogue and discussions. Let me give you an important example. In 2003, the local government in Karachi was in the hands of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). Naimatullah Khan Sahib was the City Nazim (mayor) but the provincial government and every important ministries including the local bodies’ ministry were controlled by the MQM. The political visions of the two parties were polls and the two parties had had a history of confrontation. So, what we did was we developed a model and introduced a Tameer-e-Karachi programme under which a lot of development was done. Likewise, when the situation worsened and Karachi operation was carried out because elements had infiltrated which wanted to destroy the peace of Karachi even then the political parties with different mindset sat together and supported the law enforcement agencies in carrying out an operation. The peace which we are witnessing in Pakistan today Alhamdolillah is because of the sacrifices made by many people. Let me recall that during that time, the green line thing had also started and we not only addressed the issue of dealing with the hardcore elements and militants, we also carried on with development. The roadmap is there. If they continue with it then Karachi could be improved.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that ‘formula-makers’ are now seeking solutions from him and that he has asked them to first oust PM Imran Khan led government? Do you think Imran Khan’s government could be ousted?

DIEK: At the moment, I don’t think there is any solid threat to the PTI government. But the situation which we are going through at the moment could devolve into an eventuality if it is not corrected on an emergency basis. Obviously, the next general election is still 1.5 years away and the situation today is not stable.

Situation of the economy as well as the political situation are in front of you? Can these situations worsen?

DIEK: I think that the worst fallout of the current situation is that hopes are dying leading to frustration. People are committing suicides due to rising inflation and their problems are increasing with every passing day. The middle class is under a lot of stress. The people in Karachi are not getting gas as these are such administrative issues which could be managed then why are they not being looked after? I am also in search of a reply to this question. It is an administrative management which always exists and has been governing Pakistan. Everything is available and you just have to run it. In Pakistan you have to perform better in limited resources and improve the administration. What I think is that every issue is too much politicized. Administrative issues which need to be addressed through a purely administrative mindset have also been politicized. This problem needs to be addressed on war footings so that progress could be made for the betterment of the people.

The PML-N doesn’t seem to have any interest in Sindh or its politics at the moment. They also do not have any interest in Karachi politics as well. But can there form an alliance between the MQM and the PML-N before the next general elections?

DIEK: The PML-N definitely has a big vote bank in Punjab. They also have some presence in some parts of Sindh and Karachi. Obviously, it is one of the big parties of the country. Similarly, the PPP has a vote bank too in different parts of the country. Whether they can do it or not I think they should do because the current situation of the country is not in the control of a single party that could bring it out of the crises all alone. Our enemies could take advantage of the regional situation and the situation in Afghanistan. So, all the political parties should set aside their political differences and must be on the same page at least on this one point. Politics is definitely about winning but definitely not at the cost of the country.

What role would you like to assume if you make a comeback

in politics?

DIEK: At the moment I am carrying out discussions and all my options are open and I have not taken a decision as to how I will play my part but definitely I will play a role which will be effective in which I could deliver something as I have told earlier that my mindset is public oriented and not party oriented. So, I will adopt that role in which I could deliver to the public in an effective manner.