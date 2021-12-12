Earthquake tremors felt in different parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors have been felt in different parts of the country on Sunday, Bol news channel reported.

According to details, tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Buner, Besham, Shangla, Upper Dir, Malakand and Chitral areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The intensity of the quake was reported to be 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, while its epicenter was in Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey.

On the other hand, tremors were also felt in Sindh and other adjoining areas including Hyderabad and Kotri with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

No casualties were reported from the quake, but buildings and homes were partially damaged.

On December 8, tremors were felt in different areas of Karachi after an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit the metropolis.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 15 km north from the Defence area of the city. The tremors were observed in different areas of the city including Defence, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadid, I I Chundrigar Road, Gulistan e Jauhar, Quaidabad, Scheme 33 and Nazimabad.

The earthquake measured a depth of 15 kilometres. Tremors felt in the city at 10:16pm lead to widespread panic as can be witnessed from social media accounts, however, fortunately no casualties were reported.