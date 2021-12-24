ECP calls for an end to tactics aimed to pressurise it on EVMs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday asked to put an end to the tactics aiming to pressurize the commission on the matter of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In a statement issued on Friday, the ECP maintained that the commission is bound to perform its duty as per constitution and law and it would continue to perform its duty without taking into account any pressure. It said that in a section of media some news reports were run by quoting some responsible circles which portrayed that the ECP was not performing its duty efficiently.

According to the commission, it has been taking steps with regard to the use of technology in elections even before the introduction of laws in this connection. After legislation into this effect it formed three committees which are functioning quite efficiently and they also briefed the commission on December 23, it said.

It said that obtaining EVMS is a technical process in which besides international tendering other measures are also taken into consideration. According to it these steps include:

Designing of Scope of Work for Automation of Electoral Processes

Finalization of General Requirement Specifications as PPRA Rules

Preparation of Technical Specifications as per International Standards

Identification of required Function, Features and Business Process Flows to handle EVMs

Preparation ofvendor and platform neutral Request for Proposal (RFP)

Project Timelines and milestone

Selection of best evaluated Bids through competitive bid

Award of Contract

Manufacturing of EVMs by Vendor

Setting up of EVMs Testing and Certification Labs

Engagement of Third Party Consultants for Testing and Certification of EVMs

Production and Delivery of EVMs

Testing and Certification of EVMs by Consultants that EVMs are fit for use in Elections

Arranging customized and secure warehouses for Storage of EVMs (200,000 to 350,000 sft depending on number of EVMs)

Making arrangements for safe and secure transportation of EVMs

Hiring of Technical Human Resource for managing EVMs through delivery, acceptance, testing, Certification, transportation, deployment, Poll day operations and transportation back to warehouses

Configuration and deployment of machines

Trainings of staff

Poll day Support and Maintenance

It said the PPRA Rules and the international standards can also be not ignored in this reference.

According to the ECP, it also makes sure that there should not be a vendor-specific thing with regard to tendering of machines. Moreover, third-party testing is also very important for these machines so that they could be used for fair and free elections.

It said that a few persons don’t know much about this technology and they lack clarity due to which irresponsible comments are made which is tantamount to misguiding the general public, civil society and the media. “If anyone nan eeds explanation of any sort then the doors of the ECP are opened for them. They can visit the ECP any time. However, intervention into the work of the ECP should be avoided,” the ECP stated.