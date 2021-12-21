ECP extends duration of door-to-door voter verification campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission (ECP) on Tuesday extended the duration of door-to-door verification of voters campaign for as many as 10 days in connection with reviewing of Electoral Roll 2021-22, confirmed an ECP press release

Earlier, the institutional body had set December 21 as the last date to review the electoral roll.

According to a press release issued by the ECP, the last of reviewing the electoral roll has been extended till 31st December 2021 for the convenience of the public. Likewise, the ECP has also made SMS service on 8300 free till December 31st so that more and more people can find out about their vote details.

Meanwhile, the ECP has called a session of its technical committee on Thursday to discuss the possible inclusion of Electronic Voting Machines and Overseas Voting rights in the next general election, informed sources privy to developments.

The ECP has constituted as many as three different committees on EVM and Overseas voting under the mandate of its secretary, Omar Hameed. The scheduled high-level meeting will be presided by the chief election commissioner.

The technical committee will present its recommendation on EVMs and Overseas voting in light of international standards.