ECP imposes fine on Bilawal over code of conduct violation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday imposed a fine on Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party aides on violating the code of conduct ahead of the local bodies election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khurshid Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Qadir Patel and Nisar Ahmad Khuro have been fined Rs50,000 each by the ECP while Nighat Orakzai has been issued warning by the ECP in this connection.

According to a press release issued by the ECP, the institution is monitoring the local bodies election in KPK and it would take further action against any violation in this connection.

Meanwhile, during the first phase of the local bodies election in KPK, District Returning Officer Dera Ismail Khan imposed fine of Rs50,000 on the federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur for violating code of conduct. Moreover, the District Monitoring Officer Bannu, has asked opposition leader in KPK, Akram Khan Durrani to appear before his office on Saturday. Durrani is also facing charges of violating the code of conduct.