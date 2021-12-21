ECP to convene meeting on EVMs, Overseas voting on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called a session of its technical committee on Thursday to discuss the possible inclusion of Electronic Voting Machines and Overseas Voting rights in the next general election, informed sources privy to developments.

The ECP has constituted as many as three different committees on EVM and Overseas voting under the mandate of its secretary, Omar Hameed. The scheduled high-level meeting will be presided by the chief election commissioner.

The technical committee will present its recommendation on EVMs and Overseas voting in light of international standards.

The committee has been asked to present its report on the possible ECP’s policy for the next election.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry has already announced that that the next local bodies poll for Punjab will be held through EVMs and legislations in that regard will be soon passed in the assembly with the support of allies.

The government will help the ECP in whatever help is needed to conduct elections under the EVMs,” he said. “There is a wrong perception in the media that the election will be expensive under the EVMs, it will cost exactly the same amount as any other election, it will make the process more timely and smooth.”