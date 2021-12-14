Education takes biggest chunk of Saudi public spending in 2022

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 12:45 pm
Saudi education

Image: Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry has announced the kingdom’s budget allocation for next year, and the education sector took the biggest share of the pie, Arab News reported.

The ministry announced SR955 billion ($254.6 billion), 19.37 per cent, or SR185 billion, of which will go to education.

General items sector takes the second biggest share with an allocation of SR182 billion; followed by the military sector with SR171 billion.

Health and social development, which took the second-highest share in budget expenditure in 2021, now stands with SR138 billion, or only 14.45 per cent of the total budget.

The government spent SR190 billion on health and social development in 2020 as it increased spending unexpectedly to combat the Covid-19.

Taking SR101 billion is security and administrative regions; followed by economic resources, municipal services sector, basic equipment and transportation, and general administration.

