Education takes biggest chunk of Saudi public spending in 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry has announced the kingdom’s budget allocation for next year, and the education sector took the biggest share of the pie, Arab News reported.
The ministry announced SR955 billion ($254.6 billion), 19.37 per cent, or SR185 billion, of which will go to education.
General items sector takes the second biggest share with an allocation of SR182 billion; followed by the military sector with SR171 billion.
Health and social development, which took the second-highest share in budget expenditure in 2021, now stands with SR138 billion, or only 14.45 per cent of the total budget.
The government spent SR190 billion on health and social development in 2020 as it increased spending unexpectedly to combat the Covid-19.
Taking SR101 billion is security and administrative regions; followed by economic resources, municipal services sector, basic equipment and transportation, and general administration.
Read More
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics
BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021
BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report
SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...