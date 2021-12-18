Eight killed, several injured in Karachi’s Sher Shah blast

18th Dec, 2021. 02:28 pm
ambulance

Ambulance of a non-profit social welfare organisation Photo: File

KARACHI: At least eight people were killed while several others were injured in a blast at the Paracha Chowk in the Sher Shah area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the blast took occurred due to gas leakage.

The explosion damaged the building of a private bank.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

