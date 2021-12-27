Elahi urges federal govt to come up with ‘plan’ to deal with Omicron variant
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi urged the federal government on Monday to come up with a ‘plan’ to deal with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Elahi appealed in a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Chairman Health Task Force Dr Nausher Barki.
Dr Sultan briefed the speaker regarding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
“Protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government. Government should plan to deal with Omicron and ensure implementation of SOPs, speed up vaccination process and set up public awareness programme,” said Speaker Elahi
Apart from the omicron variant, the SAPM and the speaker discussed the medical teaching health institute bill in detail as well.
The meeting was also attended by Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs, Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak.
