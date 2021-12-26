Endangered tortoises rescued
Conservationists in Bangladesh have released 10 tortoises into a remote forest as they attempt to revive the critically endangered species in a region wracked by deforestation and poaching.
Once abundant across the country’s dense tropical forests, Asian Giant Tortoises had all but disappeared from the lush Chittagong hills.
The area has been stripped bare of vegetation for new roads and development, and the tortoises are also popular in local tribal cuisine.
Turtle Survival Alliance President Rick Hudson said Monday that the re-wilding was “a really big first step” to returning the creatures to their native habitat.
Each tortoise will be fitted with a transmitter and their movements will be monitored by biologists.
The species is the largest of its kind in Asia and can weigh up to 35 kilograms (77 pounds). It is believed to be of one of the world’s oldest tortoise lineages.
Read More
Distribution of travel documents: Hundreds to leave Afghanistan
Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Kabul to queue outside the...
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs
The US imposed sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police force,...
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid
US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
Stronger China-Germany partnership
As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit
Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...