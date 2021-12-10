Faisal Javed lauds Islamabad ASP for ‘Int’l Women of Courage Award’ nomination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed congratulated Islamabad Police’s Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Amna Baig for being nominated as the US mission in Pakistan’s nominee for the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award.

“Congratulations Amna Baig ASP Islamabad for getting nominated for the ‘International Women of Courage’ Award,” tweeted Senator Faisal.

Congratulations Amna Baig @amnaappi

ASP Islamabad for getting nominated for the "Intl Women of Courage" Award.

Wish you all the best!!

Women deserve more & more in recognition of their contribution to making this world a better place.

While wishing the cop “the best”, the PTI leader urged that “women deserve more and more recognition” for their contribution to making the “world a better place”.

Separately, the US Embassy in Islamabad said that Chargé d’ affaires Angela Aggeler held a reception in honour of the cop.

“In honour of the #16Days campaign and Ms Baig’s work as the head of the Police Services of Pakistan’s Gender Protection Unit – a government initiative to assist women and transgender individuals in their fight against gender-based violence and other injustice, the reception highlighted Ms Baig’s efforts to help the women of Pakistan,” said the US mission in Pakistan.

The US chargé d’ affaires noted that ASP Baig “demonstrated tremendous leadership and courage” during her career.

The ASP was serving as a “role model for young Pakistani girls to pursue their dreams despite whatever obstacles they face”, she added.