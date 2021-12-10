Faisal Javed lauds Islamabad ASP for ‘Int’l Women of Courage Award’ nomination

Web Desk BOL News

10th Dec, 2021. 03:45 pm

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Islamabad ASP Amna Baig. Photo: Twitter/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed congratulated Islamabad Police’s Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Amna Baig for being nominated as the US mission in Pakistan’s nominee for the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award.

“Congratulations Amna Baig ASP Islamabad for getting nominated for the ‘International Women of Courage’ Award,” tweeted Senator Faisal.

While wishing the cop “the best”, the PTI leader urged that “women deserve more and more recognition” for their contribution to making the “world a better place”.

Separately, the US Embassy in Islamabad said that Chargé d’ affaires Angela Aggeler held a reception in honour of the cop.

Read more: YPF election to be held on Dec 23, Senator Faisal Javaid to contest

“In honour of the #16Days campaign and Ms Baig’s work as the head of the Police Services of Pakistan’s Gender Protection Unit – a government initiative to assist women and transgender individuals in their fight against gender-based violence and other injustice, the reception highlighted Ms Baig’s efforts to help the women of Pakistan,” said the US mission in Pakistan.

The US chargé d’ affaires noted that ASP Baig “demonstrated tremendous leadership and courage” during her career.

The ASP was serving as a “role model for young Pakistani girls to pursue their dreams despite whatever obstacles they face”, she added.

Read More

4 hours ago
Peshawar’s gems

PESHAWAR: With over two and a half thousand years of history, a...
3 hours ago
The search for spiritual remediation

ISLAMABAD: The nine-yard graves’ shrine of Syed Shah Hussain, also known as...
3 hours ago
Dialogue, policymaking key for academic success, says QAU VC

ISLAMABAD: Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Shah serves as vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University...
2 hours ago
Unreal real estate business in twin cities 

ISLAMABAD: All those who are on the lookout for investment opportunities in...
2 hours ago
Lahore’s killer air

LAHORE: Clean air is considered to be a basic requirement for human...
1 hour ago
Hindu Gymkhana chaos  

KARACHI: The Hindu Gymkhana in Karachi has still not been reinstated as...