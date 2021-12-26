Farmers transfer Chinese cabbages in Shenyang, China

AFP News Agency

26th Dec, 2021. 10:00 am

Farmers transfer Chinese cabbages in Shenyang

Chinese Charm: The view trough lens of BOL Globe.

Farmers transfer Chinese cabbages in Shenyang, in China’s northeastern Liaoning province.

