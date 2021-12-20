Fazl says K-P local bodies result shows general election was rigged

QUETTA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa’s local bodies poll election results vindicate the fact that the last general elections were rigged.

Speaking to the media, the JUI-F chief said that time has proven his party continues to remain the biggest political force of the province.

“K-P has indicated that a new sun is all set to dawn upon us. The people of K-P have given the message that it was and is a fake government.”

He said that no financial malpractice has been proven against the JUI-F.

“It was all baseless allegations. Time has come to stop maligning the politicians, they know how to run this country better than Imran Khan,” he said.

Read more: PTI accepts defeat in first phase of K-P local govt elections

Fazl said that he wants to see a political solution in Afghanistan.

“When the US agreed to hold political dialogue with the Taliban then why should we question it,” he concluded.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of 16 tehsils out of 65, Jamiat Ulema e Islam-F (JUI-F) is leading the elections with its candidates winning in seven tehsils, the PTI’s candidates have won in five tehsils, the Awami National Party won three tehsil seats and Pakistan Muslim League-N won in one tehsil only.