Fed, Punjab govts, State Life sign MoU for universal health coverage

PM Imran Khan oversees MoU signing between Federal Government, Government of Punjab and State Life Insurance for implementation of Universal Health Coverage of Sehat Sahulat Program in Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory at Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday oversaw the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the federal, Punjab governments and State Life Insurance for implementation of Universal Health Coverage of Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab and Islamabad.

In a series of tweets, the premier’s office said that the MoU was signed by National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Secretary Aamir Ashraf Khwaja, Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company CEO Ali Razaq and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain.

SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and senior officials were present.

PM Imran had announced the Sehat Sahulat Programme for all residents of Punjab in Lahore on December 13.

“Through this social health protection initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs1 million per family per year from empaneled hospitals across Pakistan,” said the PMO.

The Sehat Cards will cover services such as open-heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures along with Kidney transplant.

“There is facility of inter provincial and inter district portability for availing free of cost services from any empaneled hospital in Pakistan,” said the PMO.