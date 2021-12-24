FIA Lahore evacuates state properties worth Rs1 billion in operation

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Friday conducted an operation with the assistance of ETPB and support of District Administration and Capital City Police, Lahore and retrieved several evacuee trust properties worth Rs 1 billion from illegal occupants.

According to FIA, three Commercial Plazas in DHA Lahore were repossessed and sealed after evicting the illegal occupants, Plaza No. 62 DHA Phase-V, Plaza No. 63 DHA Phase-V, Plaza Y-Block DHA Phase-Ill, House No. 499-XX DHA Lahore was also repossessed after eviction of occupants.

Similarly, according to FIA, lessee of two residential properties in Block XX DHA Lahore paid Rs. 9 Million defaulted rent on-spot via Cheques in favor of Chairman ETPB and they were not evicted.

Moreover, 200 Kanal prime peri-Urban ETPB lands was also retrieved from illegal occupants around Gujranwala City.

FIA stated that this eviction, sealing and recovery operation will continue during the weekend.