FIA starts probe against former DG Bashir Memon

former DG FIA Bashir Memon in an interview with journalist Matiullah Jan (not pictured). Screengrab: Matiullah Jan’s YouTube channel

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has launched an investigation against its former director general Bashir Memon for allegedly facilitating an accused wanted in several European countries on money laundering charges, Bol News has learnt.

According to sources, Memon has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning at FIA Headquarters at Islamabad on January 1, 2022. The notice was served on December 24.

According to FIA’s notice, the agency is investigating various international financial crimes of serious nature leading to transnational money-laundering by Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Since 2009/10, the accused was wanted in various countries including Norway, Switzerland and Turkey. However, Zahoor had been evading arrest despite multiple requests made by NCBS INTERPOL. The matter is presently sub-judice at the Supreme Court of Pakistan concerning his arrest in Red Notice. A Red Notice against accused Umar Farooq Zahoor was issued on request of NCB INTERPOL Oslo, Switzerland.

“During investigation of the subject cases at FIA Lahore, it transpired that while he should have been investigated for the serious transnational financial crimes and money-laundering, he was rather unlawfully facilitated by FIA in 2018/19 when you were Director General FIA in freely traveling to and from Pakistan despite being on INTERPOL’s Red Warrant’s Watch-list,” reads the notice.

According to FIA, Memon allegedly facilitated the accused when he was heading NCB INTERPOL Islamabad by making the International Red Notice issued against him controversial.

“It is a matter of record that aforementioned patronage of a notorious/wanted international fugitive was an advertent abuse of authority for extraneous reasons/considerations,” alleged the FIA.

FIA Lahore has also served its former DG five questions to get his detailed response.

“Failure to comply with this call-up notice will entail that you have nothing to say in your defence and the investigation officers/team may proceed to take legal action against you on the basis of information/evidence available on record,” reads the notice,

FIA also has a copy of a letter written to Memon by Zahoor, thanking him for his support in cancelling the INTERPOL Red Notice which he claimed was unfairly published against him at the request of Norway.

“Your help is invaluable and deeply appreciated. I have been suffering from the consequences of a Red Notice that was published in violation of my human rights, as recognised in the Constitution of Pakistan, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Universal declaration of Human Rights,” the accused wrote to Memon.

Memon’s denies allegations

Talking to Bol News, former DG FIA Bashir Ahmad Memon said that all the allegations against him by FIA were “baseless”.

The former cop claimed that he does not know Umar Farooq Zahoor but did admit that he had met him once at his house when a member of a royal family from a Middle Eastern country came to see him over a cup of tea.

“How could I know that a person visiting alongside a dignitary was a fugitive?” said Memon.

Memon also wondered whether it was only his fault for not investigating Zahoor, adding that his case was pending since 2004. He added that he became the DG in 2017.

“Will the FIA investigate all the former DGs, ADGs and other senior officials from 2004 till 2017?” asked Memon.

The former DG further claimed that incumbent Director FIA Lahore DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan who is investigating this case was himself Director Immigration when the accused frequently travelled to and from Pakistan.

Memon said that FIA should investigate Wajid Zia, who was the additional DG FIA Immigration, and Dr Rizwan for their failure to figure out how and why an accused managed to travel abroad without any problems.

“Former prime ministers have appeared before FIA so I too have no hesitation in appearing and responding to their queries,” Memon said, adding, he has not done anything wrong or illegal.

Answering another query, he said the issue of Interpol’s Red Notice of Umar Farooq was the matter of judicial proceedings of the foreign country and wondered how he could play any role in this regard.

When asked about Zahoor’s letter to him, Memon said that he may have written a letter to him as he was DG FIA. However, he clarified that it does not mean he has any association with the accused.

“I’m a police officer and if I had done anything wrong would I leave that letter in DG FIA’s official file so that the FIA team could reach him later on,” he wondered.

Memon resigned as DG FIA in 2019 as protest after he was being pressured by the incumbent government to file cases against the opposition.

The former DG made headlines in April 2021 when he alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan and some key members of his cabinet had allegedly conspired against Justice Qazi Faez Esa, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, in 2019.

The PM had denied ordering Memon to start any probe against the Supreme Court judge.