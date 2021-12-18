First Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered
First Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 17th December on official Youtube channel of BOL Entertainment. Popular host and politician, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, hosted Pakistan’s first Big Boss style show “BOL House”. The episode has amassed attention from wide audience and fans are all praise for the show.
Here is the link to the first Episode:
Politician and television show host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for gracing the screen in shows like Aalim Online, Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga and Pakistan’s biggest ever Ramazan transmission “Ramazan Mein BOL”.
Earlier “Champions” on BOL Entertainment became a blockbuster hit in Pakistan as Fans really appreciated the concept.
