First Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 04:32 pm
BOL House

First Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” Premiered

First Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 17th December on official Youtube channel of BOL Entertainment. Popular host and politician, Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, hosted Pakistan’s first Big Boss style show “BOL House”. The episode has amassed attention from wide audience and fans are all praise for the show.

Here is the link to the first Episode:

Politician and television show host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for gracing the screen in shows like Aalim Online, Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga and Pakistan’s biggest ever Ramazan transmission “Ramazan Mein BOL”.

Earlier “Champions” on BOL Entertainment became a blockbuster hit in Pakistan as Fans really appreciated the concept.

Read More

8 mins ago
S.Korea reports 7,314 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 7,314 more cases of...
20 mins ago
Dutch set to announce strict measures to rein in Omicron

THE HAGUE, Dec 18, 2021 (AFP) - The Dutch government is expected to...
33 mins ago
Protests staged in different areas of Karachi against gas load shedding

KARACHI: The residents of different areas of Karachi staged protests on Saturday...
59 mins ago
Temperature drops in Karachi

KARACHI: The metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius on...
1 hour ago
PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father among victims of Shershah blast

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan's father was among those killed...
1 hour ago
'Hefty fines imposed on those who don't abide by steps taken to curb smog'

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday...