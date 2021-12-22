First time in 74 years, Pakistan has an empowered LG system: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed on Wednesday that first time in the 74 years of Pakistan, the country has an “empowered” local government system.

The premier took to Twitter and said, “Amidst the noise over K-P [Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa] LG election, no one realises these elections are [the] start of modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies.”

“Directly elected tehsil nazims will improve governance and create future leaders. First time in our 74-year history, we have an empowered LG system.”

In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) last Sunday managed to win the highest number of seats in the LG elections for 39 tehsils of the province.

The premier also convened a meeting of the PTI leaders and spokespersons in the federal capital on Wednesday after the ruling party saw an upset in the first phase of local government elections in K-P recently.

Earlier, PM Imran on Tuesday had said that the wrong candidate selection was a major cause of not securing victory in the first phase of K-P local government elections.

In a tweet, he had said that PTI made mistakes in the first phase of elections and paid the price.

The prime minister had said that from now onwards he will personally be overseeing PTI’s local government election strategy in the second phase of K-P elections and local government elections across Pakistan and expressed hope that PTI will come out stronger.