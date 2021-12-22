First time in 74 years, Pakistan has an empowered LG system: PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed on Wednesday that first time in the 74 years of Pakistan, the country has an “empowered” local government system.
Read more: PM Imran Khan convenes party meeting today over K-P LG elections defeat
The premier took to Twitter and said, “Amidst the noise over K-P [Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa] LG election, no one realises these elections are [the] start of modern, devolved LG system as exists in successful democracies.”
“Directly elected tehsil nazims will improve governance and create future leaders. First time in our 74-year history, we have an empowered LG system.”
In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) last Sunday managed to win the highest number of seats in the LG elections for 39 tehsils of the province.
The premier also convened a meeting of the PTI leaders and spokespersons in the federal capital on Wednesday after the ruling party saw an upset in the first phase of local government elections in K-P recently.
Earlier, PM Imran on Tuesday had said that the wrong candidate selection was a major cause of not securing victory in the first phase of K-P local government elections.
In a tweet, he had said that PTI made mistakes in the first phase of elections and paid the price.
Read more: Wrong selection of candidates PTI’s mistake in K-P LG polls: Imran Khan
The prime minister had said that from now onwards he will personally be overseeing PTI’s local government election strategy in the second phase of K-P elections and local government elections across Pakistan and expressed hope that PTI will come out stronger.
