Former Supreme Court judge seeks justice two years after death
LAHORE: Former judge of the Supreme Court Justice (retd) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah could not get justice even two years after his death.
The deceased judge was allotted a plot in Lahore Development Authority’s Avenue One. However, the land never existed physically and no alternative plot was given to him. LDA officials have failed to submit a report to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for four years despite repeated orders.
LHC’s Justice Ali Baqir Najafi has once again sought a report from DG LDA on the petition of the deceased judge and directed the official to personally appear before the court.
Justice (retd) Syed Jamshed Ali Shah had approached the LHC in 2017 but passed away in 2019. Now his legal heirs are pursuing the case.
The petitioner has pleaded that plot number 912 was allotted to him on LDA Avenue One Block L and an amount of Rs570,000 was paid in installments including development charges. At the request of LDA officials, an additional payment of Rs340,000 was made but after 13 years, the alternate plot was not given to him while other 321 allottees were awarded alternative plots during the period.
The petitioner argued that he was being discriminated against which was not permissible under the Constitution and the prevalent law.
Justice Jamshed had also written a letter to former LDA DG Ahad Cheema seeking action against employees for soliciting bribes. He had written the letter when he was a member of the Law and Justice Commission.
