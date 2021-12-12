Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulates President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on Independence Day

Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, has extended his felicitations to the people of Kenya and congratulates President Uhuru Kenyatta, on the anniversary of his country’s 58th Independence Day.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh tweeted “I extend my warmest felicitations to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and the people of Kenya as they celebrate their 58th Jamhuri Day. May the glory of this amazing country be the inspiration for every single individual throughout the world.”

I extend my warmest felicitations to the President Uhuru Kenyatta and the people of Kenya as they celebrate their 58th Jamhuri Day. May the glory of this amazing country be the inspiration for every single individual throughout the world!#Jamhuriday@ForeignOfficeKE@PakinKenya pic.twitter.com/xF5FYIg2IO — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 12, 2021

The 12th of December is celebrated in Kenya as the Independence (Jamhuri) Day since attaining independence in 1963. Today, under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan citizens nationwide continue to celebrate this occasion with their cultural heritage-related events such as political speeches, recitation, parades, feasts, etc., while recognizing the dedication and perseverance that their ancestors exerted towards the transformation of Kenya from a colony of the British Empire into an independent republic.

Kenya is one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, due to the activities and contributions by Kenyans in last 58 years, which are evident not only in their specified territory but are also acknowledged by the international community. The development work in Kenya has been recognized as means to sustainable use of natural resources. Several other bordering countries have applied the knowledge and techniques initiated by Kenyans for their own development. Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes further progress and prosperity to the government and people of Kenya.