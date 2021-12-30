Four killed, 15 injured in Quetta blast
QUETTA: At least four people have been killed while 15 others injured in a blast, which occurred near Science College on Jinnah Road in Quetta on Thursday night.
According to the police, a meeting of Jamiat-i-Ulama (Nazreeyati) had ended just before the blast took place.
Maulana Qadir Loni and other leaders were also among participants of the meeting.
Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Interior, Zia Lango on the instruction of the chief minister visited blast site and the hospital, where he inquired after the injured and directed the hospital authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing best treatment to the victims.
The police high-ups also briefed the advisor about the blast. Langu asked the police to review the security plan under the instructions of the Balochistan chief minister.
He vowed that the terrorists, who carried out this nefarious act, would be brought to justice at every cost.
Earlier, talking to media, DIG Fida Hassan Shah, who visited the blast scene, said that as soon as Jamiat-i-Ulama (Nazriyati) programme culminated, the blast occurred at the gate. Although the security was provided for the programme. However the investigation was underway, he added.
He said that this was a remote-controlled bomb blast.
Security arrangements for New Year celebrations have been beefed up, he further said.
