FPCCI team, director military lands discuss issues

KARACHI: A delegation of the current and past office-bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Adil Rafi Siddiqui, director military lands and cantonments (DMLC), to apprise him of the need for sustainable and proactive measures needed for creating a conducive environment for citizens and businesses in the Cantonment-administered areas of the city, a statement said.

DMLC outlined the fact that the Cantonments in Karachi, despite having no external source of funding like other local government-administered units, performed relatively well and were open to join hands with the private sector for viable and mutually beneficial initiatives for the Cantonment boards and their inhabitants.

Obaid Saleem Patel, convener of the FPCCI’s Standing Committee on Urban Development, stressed the need for the Cantonments to forecast future needs for civic amenities in their jurisdictions by analysing historic population density and growth trends.

He also gave suggestions to extend Cantonment and private partnerships in its lands; and, revising building bylaws to bring forward affordable housing schemes as per the vision of the government; and simultaneously generate a sustainable financial inflow system for the Cantonment boards.

Former vice president of the FPCCI and vice chairman of the Businessmen Group, Khurram Tariq Sayeed, suggested that the Cantonments should introduce a bus route from Malir to Manora in partnership with the private sector to ease the burden of urban commuters and give boost to factory workers and citizens, in general; while simultaneously generating goodwill for the Cantonments and the private businesses, as well.

The meeting also touched upon the topic of acute water shortage in the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and it was stressed that if this problem could be resolved, the Clifton Cantonment would undoubtedly come across as an exemplary model of administrative achievement in the city of Karachi.

It was noted that this can be made possible by increasing water tariff officially in resident bills and providing dedicated water lines for the area to ease intense pressure on the households.

Other participants of the meeting included Hanif Lakhany, vice president of the FPCCI; Sheikh Sultan Rahman, coordinator of the FPCCI head office; Saleem Kassim, former vice chairman of Abad and Saleem Hassan Wattoo, executive officer of CBC.