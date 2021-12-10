Fuel-short charter flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

KARACHI: A chartered airplane of the Philippines made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi as it was running out of fuel, sources told Bol News on Friday.

Sources in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the emergency landing and said the private jet was headed towards the Gulf countries from the Philippines.

Sources reported that the airplane’s captain sought permission for an emergency landing from the air traffic controller (ATC) in Karachi.

The pilot communicated that the aircraft was running out of fuel and he must be allowed to touch down at Karachi’s airport.

Accepting the request, CAA allowed the pilot of the charter flight to land at the JIA for refueling.

Earlier in March, an Indian commercial flight had made an emergency landing at JIA as the health of one of the passengers deteriorated.

The aircraft of India’s private airline, IndiGo, was flying from Sharjah to Lucknow when the medical emergency was reported.

The airplane’s captain immediately contacted the ATC of Karachi and sought permission to land at JIA on humanitarian grounds.

The ATC allowed the pilot to make the emergency landing however the passenger could not survive until the aircraft landed at JIA.

After confirmation of the passenger’s death, the required paperwork and formalities were carried out in Karachi following which the flight took off towards its destination.