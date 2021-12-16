Gauri Khan is back on Social Media after being Distant following Aryan arrest.
The Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau stormed a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. Aryan Khan along with others were taken in custody. The 23-year-old star kid was apprehended, interrogated, and then arrested.
Shah Rukh Khan along with his family instantly distanced themselves from the media because of heavy scrutiny.
As things are going back to normal first Suhana and now Gauri is coming back to social media. Mrs. Khan has uploaded a photo on Instagram for the first time since October 1. This indicate that she is returning towards marketing her business after months of chaos.
Aryan Khan has also gained some development in the case. His request to have his weekly visits to the NCB office cancelled which has been approved. The Star kid is no longer obligated to visit the NCB every Friday.
Shah Rukh and Gauri reportedly organized therapy for him. They have also restricted his movement outside Mannat to keep him away from the paparazzi for a while.
