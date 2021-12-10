Former CJCSC General (retd) Shamim Alam Khan laid to rest in Rawalpindi

Former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Shamim Alam Khan was laid to rest in the Army Graveyard in Rawalpindi, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The funeral of the former four-star general was attended by incumbent CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The funeral was also attended by a large number of civil and military officials including senior retired army officers and relatives of the deceased.

The 84-year-old former chairman JCSC died in Rawalpindi on Thursday reportedly due to Covid-19. He leaves behind a widow and three sons.

Gen Shamim joined the army in 1956 and retired in CJCSC in 1994.