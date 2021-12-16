Getting rid of debts taken by Nawaz, Zardari will be real success: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L), Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry (C) and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari (R). Image: File

Noting a decline in the prices of petrol products, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday, remained confident that prices of other commodities would also decline, but stressed the “real success will be when Pakistan gets rid of the debts taken by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.”

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced a decrease in the per litre price of petrol by Rs5 for the next fortnight.

According to a notification, the new price of (MS) petrol per litre had been decreased to Rs140.82 from Rs145.82. The high-speed diesel (HSD), after the decline of Rs5, will be sold at Rs137.62 against the existing Rs142.62.

However, Kerosene saw a decline of Rs7 after which, the new price will be Rs109.63 against Rs116.53. A similar decrease of Rs7 was observed in the light diesel oil. It will now be sold at Rs.107.06 against Rs.114.07.

“Told you in the coming days, inflation [in the country] will start coming down,” said Chaudhry in his message on Twitter.

کہا تھا کہ آنے والے دنوں میں مہنگائ میں کمی آنا شروع آ جائیگی، پٹرول مصنوعات کے بعد اب دیگراشیاء کی قیمتوں میں کمی کا رجحان آ رہا ہےصحت کارڈاور راشن رعایت جیسے منصوبے مہنگائ میں مزیدریلیف دیں گے لیکن اصل کامیابی یہ ہو گی کہ ہم نواز-زرداری کے لئے ہوئے قرضوں سے جان چھڑا سکیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 16, 2021

“After petrol products, prices of other commodities are showing a trend of decline.”

“Programmes like health card and ration discount will give more relief in inflation, but the real success will be that we get rid of the debts taken by Nawaz and Zardari,” insisted the minister.

The new petrol prices will be effective from today. The decline in the prices of petrol is observed globally, which caused the downward trend in Pakistan.