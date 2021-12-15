Ghandhara partners with Chery for SUV production

KARACHI: Ghandhara Nissan Limited partnered with Chery Automobile Company Limited to locally produce the latest generation of SUVs, a statement said.

The sales of the first locally built vehicles are expected to begin in Pakistan in the fiscal year 2021/22, it added.

This partnership is a part of Chery’s strategy to engage with emerging automotive markets around the world, tailoring brands and products to meet the rising consumers’ demand.

Under this partnership, Ghandhara’s investment of $10 million over the first four years will provide the industry with the much-needed financial boost, and help in expanding the retail network and create job opportunities.

A launching ceremony for two of Chery’s SUVs was held where it unveiled SUVs from the Tiggo series SUVs, including The Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 4 Pro.

Chery will launch with an initial dealership network of eight dealers across Pakistan and a production capacity of 16,000 units. This will be increased to 32,000 units in the second phase of production, as its plant is being built in Karachi’s Port Qasim.

Chery and Ghandhara are working closely to have a longstanding relationship, bringing a wealth of local knowledge and experience with the latest engineering technologies.

Ghandhara Nissan Limited chief executive officer Ahmed Kuli Khan Kattak said: “We took the decision to partner with Chery, after doing in-depth research. People could not travel abroad during the pandemic times so they started exploring the local places of the country, and sometimes these places have rigid terrain, and the SUV is the best vehicle to drive through those parts of the country.”

He expressed the hope that the newly-launched SUVs will be a success in the Pakistani market, despite so many options available for the consumers.

Feilix Hu, general manager of Chery Pakistan, said: “Chery is a very young company, which was founded in 1997 and has become one of the largest automobile companies in China. We rank first in overseas exporters in the automobile industry for the last 19 years.”

Hu said that Chery will take the Pakistani market as the initial strategic base and gradually cover the entire South Asian market through long-term operation, to further achieve the Chery SA strategy.

Currently, Pakistan’s automotive industry accounts for almost nearly 4 per cent of the GDP. Chery’s entry will provide Pakistani customers with a fresh and desirable lineup designed and built with modern engineering and technology.

Charlie Zhang, executive vice president of Chery said: “Our entrance in Pakistan’s automotive market represents a significant step for China-Pakistan economic growth. Chery will now be locally assembling the Tiggo series with dynamic local partners who have been in this field for the last five decades.”

“We are confident that, with the close collaboration and support of the Pakistani government, this will deliver sustainable benefits for the national economy, customers, partners and Chery,” he added.

Chery Automobile Company Limited was founded in 1997. It is a globalised automobile brand located in China. Over the past 20 years, Chery established research and development centres in China, Germany, United States and Brazil.

The company created product brands such as Arrizo, Tiggo with cumulative global sales of more than nine million units.

Since its establishment, it became the first passenger car company in China to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GHNL), established in 1981, is part of the Bibojee Group of companies. The group is an industrial conglomerate with an extensive portfolio of businesses comprising cotton spinning mills, a woolen mill, automobile assembling plants, a general insurance company, Pakistan’s largest tyre manufacturing and a construction company.