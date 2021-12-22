Govt focusing on exploiting technology sector exports potential: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government is focusing on exploiting the true potential of exports in the technology sector.

“Technology must be leveraged upon to not only earn foreign exchange but to recover from the current account deficit,” he added.

The prime minister expressed these views, while chairing a meeting of the board of governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority.

He directed the relevant authorities to take all possible measures to facilitate the potential investors in IT sector.

He stressed on ensuring ease of doing business to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the field.

Earlier, the prime minister was apprised that an investment of Rs520 million has been committed in different projects in Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi and Lahore Special Technology Zones under the Special Technology Zones Authority.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, IT Minister Syed Amin ul Haque, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, STZA chairman Amer Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officers.