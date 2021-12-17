Govt lacks seriousness on important civic issues, remarks LHC

LAHORE: While hearing petitions against the formation of Ravi Urban Development Authority, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court remarked that the government does not show seriousness on important issues.

Barrister Ali Zafar, also a senator of the ruling PTI government, appeared on behalf of RUDA and argued that no violation of law was being committed in the project and maintained that it would be an environmental-friendly project.

Justice Karim drew Ali Zafar’s attention towards another important issue of conservation of clean water. The judge pointed out that water used for ablution in Data Darbar was being wasted before judicial intervention.

The court remarked that the government was advised to initiate this method in other cities to save water. The judge said that the government should show seriousness on such matters, and should bring into the knowledge of the prime minister and chief minister.

There are 350 mosques in Lahore where ablution water can be re-utilised, the judge added.

Justice Karim said the government would start installation of smart water meters in Lahore from January. The court deferred the hearing of the case till December 20.