Govt lacks seriousness on important civic issues, remarks LHC

Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Dec, 2021. 08:14 pm
Lahore High Court

Building of the Lahore High Court Photo: File

LAHORE: While hearing petitions against the formation of Ravi Urban Development Authority, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court remarked that the government does not show seriousness on important issues.

Barrister Ali Zafar, also a senator of the ruling PTI government, appeared on behalf of RUDA and argued that no violation of law was being committed in the project and maintained that it would be an environmental-friendly project.

Justice Karim drew Ali Zafar’s attention towards another important issue of conservation of clean water. The judge pointed out that water used for ablution in Data Darbar was being wasted before judicial intervention.

Read more: Eco-friendly Ravi Urban project to generate $40 billion: PM

The court remarked that the government was advised to initiate this method in other cities to save water. The judge said that the government should show seriousness on such matters, and should bring into the knowledge of the prime minister and chief minister.

There are 350 mosques in Lahore where ablution water can be re-utilised, the judge added.

Justice Karim said the government would start installation of smart water meters in Lahore from January. The court deferred the hearing of the case till December 20.

Read More

3 mins ago
LHC forms body to curb drugs’ sale in educational institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on a petition filed against the sale...
26 mins ago
CII to mull over causes of rising intolerance following Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD: Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has summoned an extraordinary meeting on...
53 mins ago
Setting up of Sialkot varsity of applied engineering, emerging technologies approved

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business approved several proposals including the...
55 mins ago
UNGA unanimously adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The UN General Assembly in New York has unanimously adopted a...
2 hours ago
ICCBS to host workshop on “Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences”

KARACHI: The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) - University...
2 hours ago
SC reinstates all govt grade 1 to 7 employees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday reinstated BPS 1 to...