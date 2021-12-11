Govt making efforts to raise agricultural production: minister

LAHORE: The government is making all-out efforts to increase agricultural production through mechanisation, a senior official said.

Chairing a meeting to review the measures for improvement in the agriculture sector, sowing targets of wheat, prices and availability of fertilisers, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that the production of wheat, rice, cotton and other crops has increased this year due to effective steps taken by the government.

The chief secretary said 97 per cent of wheat sowing target has been achieved in Punjab, adding that ample wheat stocks are available in the province.

The fertiliser supply has improved that has helped stabilise the prices, he added.

The meeting was briefed that in line with the prime minister’s vision, the Punjab government has issued cards to farmers to provide direct subsidies to the growers.

Through this initiative, a subsidy of billions of rupees would be given annually to more than one million registered farmers. A programme has been launched to provide high quality certified seeds of major crops. Work on farm mechanisation has been launched under the National Agriculture Emergency Programme.

The meeting was informed that the production of wheat, cotton and rice has exceeded the estimates this year, while the price of fertiliser has come down significantly due to effective government measures.

National Food Security secretary Tahir Khursheed, secretaries of agriculture and food departments, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman and other relevant officers attended the meeting.