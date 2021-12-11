Govt striving hard to enhance exports: Razak Dawood

KARACHI: The government is striving hard to enhance exports of highest quality products, a senior official said.

Inaugurating the Pakistan Virtual Export Gallery at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood expressed satisfaction over the performance of the TDAP officers, adding that the TDAP exhibition in Lahore should be organised in a better arrangement, as guests from abroad would be interested in Pakistani product.

TDP secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi and other senior officials informed the adviser that the exhibition of engineering and health equipment in Lahore would be held from February 25 to 27, for which a budget of Rs179.6 million has been approved.

The exhibition is expected to feature around 150 exhibitors, while around 250 foreign delegates from 41 countries would participate in it.

The Lahore exhibition would display engineering and health equipment, they said, adding that the general public would be allowed to visit on the last day.

Dawood said that heavy machinery should also be displayed in the exhibition, adding that efforts should be made to a big open hall, displaying tractors and other machinery manufactured in Pakistan, as heavy machinery manufactured in Pakistan is in high demand by other countries, including Africa.

During the meeting, the adviser also spoke with the TDAP officers on the phone who were performing their duty in Sukkur and Abbottabad and discussed matters pertaining to exports and quality dates and honey.