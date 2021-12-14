Govt taking steps to increase investment, business: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is taking steps to provide a conducive environment for an increase in investment and expand business.

Chairing a meeting regarding regional economic growth strategy for the Gujranwala division, he said the federal and provincial institutions were working for industrial progress in the country.

After the implementation of the regional economic growth strategy in Gujranwala, other industrial cities would also be developed, the premier said, adding that important projects would be given priority and their pace of work would be fast-tracked.

During a briefing, it was informed that under the plan, the projects would be completed at a fast pace to make Gujranwala an international production hub.

According to the plan, public investment in agriculture, industry, and services sectors was being increased. Important industries would be connected to highways, production of farmers would be given access to markets and forests, fish farming and improved infrastructure would be part of the plan.

It was also informed that special tannery zones would be revived to relocate the leather industry. The small-scale industries zone would also be revived.

The prime minister directed that the projects should be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah and high ranking officers attended the meeting.