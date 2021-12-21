Govt to ensure sugar sales at fixed price
LAHORE: The government will ensure implementation of the ex-mill and retail price of sugar, an official said on Tuesday.
Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that the sugar sale at more than Rs90/kg would not be allowed.
The secretary urged the sugar mill-owners to ensure timely payment of cane to the farmers, without any deductions, and provide required information about crushing and stocks at the database regularly.
He directed action against middlemen and illegal weigh stations involved in the purchase of sugarcane, adding that 12 illegal weigh stations have been removed in Layyah.
He also urged the PSMA to play its due role in sugar price stability.
PSMA chairman Zaka Ashraf apprised the secretary about the problems being faced by the industry.
The administrative secretaries of food, agriculture, and industries, and the cane commissioner were also present at the meeting.
Earlier this month, the PSMA in a statement, apprised about the illicit activities of the middlemen, saying that the middle-men mafia is selling cane to the sugar mills at higher rates other than the government fixed prices.
This action not only goes against the government writ but also against the sugar mills, which are compelled to buy sugarcane at exorbitant rates to keep the mills running, it added.
