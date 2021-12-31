Great actor means Great liar- Nicholas Cage

Acting is one of the most glamourous professions there is. Every year thousands of people dream of being an actor yet there are some people that don’t want to be called that. Like that, Nicolas Cage, a Hollywood legend, says he dislikes the term “actor” because it makes him think of the word “liar”

During an interview earlier this week, Cage explained his opinion, stating, “For me, it always indicates, ‘Oh, he’s a wonderful actor, therefore he’s a terrific liar.'”

The 57-year-old star then went on to explain why he prefers to be referred to as a ‘thespian’ rather than a ‘actor.’

“… I like the word ‘thespian,’ because it implies that you’re going into your heart, or your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience,” Cage explained.

The actor recently starred in Michael Sarnoski’s film Pig, which has received positive reviews from reviewers.

