Greek league fury as govt rules out lifting Covid-19 spectator limit

ATHENS: Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday rejected an appeal by Super League clubs for a softening of government measures limiting fans to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Between January 3-16 sports events in Greece will only be allowed to operate at 10 percent capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 vaccinated spectators per venue.

“We’re waiting for realistic proposals from the league and we’ll see to what extent the measures will be lifted after January 16,” said Plevris.

Currently there is no limit on spectators, but only those who are fully vaccinated are allowed into venues.

Super League president Giorgos Borovilos hit out at the measure which he said penalised vaccinated fans who had booked season tickets.

The league unanimously voted against the new measures branding the 10 percent capacity as “tantamount to absolute closure of the stadiums”.

“We’re speechless in the face of decisions that condemn stadiums to a padlock,” Greek champions Olympiakos said in a statement.

“Olympiakos can in no case choose in each match 1,000 ‘elite’ among the tens of thousands of fully vaccinated fans, who rushed to be vaccinated just to be in the stands of our stadium.”

Rivals PAOK also condemned “the punitive attitude towards fans, many of whom made the crucial decision to be vaccinated in order to be able to buy a season ticket and watch the team”.

AEK Athens said their proposal was for only ticket season holders to be allowed in to watch matches, regardless of the percentage.

More than 20,000 people have died of the virus in Greece with over 600 currently in intensive care.