Grimes expecting second baby three months after split with Elon Musk?

Famed Canadian singer Grimes, who had announced her breakup with her uber-rich beau Elon Musk, has sparked pregnancy rumours after posting her mysterious image on her social media.

Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk called it quit after three years of dating in September, but her recent Instagram post has people believing she is pregnant with their second child.

The picture shows an animated form of her with a full baby bump, leaving netizens and fans perplexed.

After the post went viral, comments on the post ranged from, “The queen is pregnant,” to, “Omg, pregnant again?”, however, Grimes has not given any answer to these speculations.

Elon Musk has seven children including X Æ A-Xii whom he welcomed with the singer in the year 2020.

Earlier, despite parting ways, Grimes had claimed that she is still living with Musk.

Clearing about Karl Marx photo shared on her Instagram, Grime wrote, “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was an opportunity to troll. I swear this headline omg [expletive] haha I’m dead.”

“I am not a communist…although there are some very smart ideas in this book – personally I’m more interested in a radically decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming,” she had added.