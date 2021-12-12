Gwadar Protest: Balochistan CM appreciates PM Imran’s assurance on legitimate demands

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Sunday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurances to Baloch people of addressing their legitimate demands put forwarded in days long sit-in at the Gwadar.

Bijenjo said that the Gwadar movement’s demands are based on based human rights and are included in the incumbent government’s policies, adding that the provincial government is implementing actions on the demands of the protestors coming under its constitutional realm.

He said that the provincial government is ensuring the prohibition of illegal fish trawling, ending unnecessary FCR check posts, resumption of border trade and ending the token system in light of the protestor’s demands.

Read more: Imran Khan takes notice of ‘legitimate’ demands of Gwadar fishermen

Balochistan CM said that licenses of all liquor stores have been suspended, the department of PHE have directed to resolve the water issues in Gwadar and funds have been issued to the relevant departments in that regard.

CM Bizenjo said many of the demands including of power is the domain of federal, and under PM Imran all legitimate demands will be met. He said that the federal and provincial government should develop a joint mechanism to take action against illegal trawling.

“We will soon present a detailed report to PM Imran on the developments,” he said.