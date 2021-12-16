Gwadar to be connected with national grid soon

ISLAMABAD: To meet the electricity requirement of Gwadar 132kV line has been built and it will be connected with the national grid soon.

This was stated during the fourth meeting of the Pak-China Relations Steering Committee, which was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday.

The ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the issues being faced by their investors were discussed in detail.

The Power Division secretary briefed the committee on the status of the power projects. The committee was informed that the issue of commercial operation date (COD) extensions for five power projects had been resolved.

Regarding the supply of electricity to Gwadar, the committee was informed that apart from 312kV line, the provision of solar panels to 3,000 households of Gwadar and other short-term measures were also being taken to ensure additional supply of electricity to the city.

The committee was also briefed on the Thakot-Raikot Section realignment project of the Karakoram Highway. The Ministry of Communications has notified a technical joint working group to oversee the feasibility study of the project.

Nespak with Chinese support would conduct a joint feasibility study for the project.

The government of Punjab informed the committee that a substantial amount of pending payments of the O&M contractors of the Orange Line Metro Train has been cleared and the remaining amount will be paid before the end of the current month.

The committee was also informed that the work on some sections of another CPEC project, i.e., Quetta-Zhob road project has been halted due to a stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court.

The issues related to industrial cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting. Industries Department of the Punjab government updated the committee on the steps taken to resolve the investors’ pending issues.

The process for the appointment of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) chief executive officer would be completed soon and the board of the company had already been reconstituted.

The Ministry of Interior briefed the committee on the new visa regime and the measures being taken to facilitate the investors.

The chair expressed satisfaction over the measures; however, he directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the Chinese companies operating in Pakistan if they still face any issues.

Asad Umar expressed satisfaction with the progress made by all the ministries and departments for resolving the pending issues.

Special assistant to the prime minister on CPEC affairs, deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, planning and power secretaries, provincial chief secretaries and senior officers of the ministries/divisions were present during the meeting.