H2O water wheels distributed in rural areas of Sindh, Punjab

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan and Tayaba Organisation have distributed 2,000 H2O water wheels in rural Sindh and Punjab communities, which face acute water shortages, as well as water transportation challenges, a statement said.

Under this project, 1,000 water wheels were distributed in Sindh (Umerkot and Tharparkar) and 1,000 in Punjab (Hasilpur) and will directly benefit 14,000 people, it added.

Endorsed by the Water Ministry, the project initiated by Tayaba Organisation offers not only a convenient and hygienic transportation method for water in the form of H2O wheels (40 litres drum-shaped containers with especially designed handles to enable rolling on the ground), but also hygienic storage.

It; thus, will help reduce the incidence of waterborne diseases, as well as medical conditions in women and children caused by carrying heavy containers of water over long distances on their heads.

The project also aims at redefining the gender roles by reframing the perception that water fetching is “women’s work”. The water wheels are gender neutral, and by engaging more men at the community level to make water collection a shared activity.

“This project is well-aligned with Bayer’s global vision “Health for All, Hunger for None.”

“At Bayer, we believe in sustainable development and making a difference where our efforts are needed the most. Pakistan is facing grave and widespread water availability challenges. Affordable, sustainable interventions such as the H2O water wheels are an effective, immediate solution that improves the daily lives of the people, and I am pleased to be here today to take part in the community roll-out,”, Bayer Pakistan chief executive officer and managing director Dr Imran Ahmad Khan said.

He said by reducing the time and effort expanded on tasks such as water collection, initiatives such as the H2O water wheels project can offer rural communities the chance to focus on their economic wellbeing.

Globally, 2.2 billion people currently do not have access to safely managed drinking water, while one million neonatal and maternal deaths are associated with the waterborne diseases annually.