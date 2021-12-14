Hanging in the Balance

ISLAMABAD: Justice delayed is justice denied. Which is exactly the situation with the Noor Mukadam case, as despite the order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to conclude the case within 8 weeks, the is still pending. Meanwhile, the defense lawyers are using all means necessary to protect their client.

Noor Mukadam, 27-years-old, was murdered with a sharp instrument on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor’s parents have alleged that Zahir Jaffer killed their daughter by inflicting blunt force trauma on her and severing her head. Following the accusation a murder case was registered at Kohsar Police station in Islamabad with the deceased’s father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, as the complainant. The Islamabad police arrested suspect Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house, where according to Noor’s parents the murder occurred.

On October 14, the trial court indicted Zahir Jaffer along with 11 other, include Jaffer’s parents, three of the household staff – including Iftikhar their watchman, Jan Muhammad their gardener and Jameel their cook. Therapyworks CEO Tahir Zahoor and employees Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas, were also indicted. The murder trial formally began on Oct 20.

Noor Mukadam’s murder case took new turn when Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer requested the court to form a medical board for the checkup of his client, stating that Jaffer was not mentally sound. Meanwhile, the accused Jaffer had earlier disrupted the court by shouting, for which he was forcibly removed from the courthouse. The accused, had also stated that he was no being provided drinking water while on trial and asked if the court could look into that first, before court proceeded with the case. Upon this request, he was then provided with water by police officials on the directions of the court. At the next hearing, based on these unseemly outbursts, Jaffer’s lawyer request the court to establish the medical assessment board, stating that his clients behavior in court is the result of accused being mentally unwell.

However, Shaukat Ali Mukadam’s lawyer maintained that the Jaffer had only behaved the way he had in court upon the explicit instructions of his lawyers to skew the verdict of the case by making the prime accused appear mentally unsound. The court has decided to take up the plea to form a medical board for the matter at the next hearing, on December 15, and has also summoned Shaukat Ali Mukadam to record his statement

Separately, the defence counsels have cross-examined the spot witness in the case ASI Zubair Mazhar and Dr Sara who had conducted post-mortem of Noor Mukadam. The CDR witness Mudassar also testified in the court and lawyers will be allowed to cross-examine him at the next hearing of the case.

Imran, who collected the evidence from Jaffer’s house, stated before the court that, “I had collected various items from the room including the murder knife, guns, magazines, and cigarettes.” He further stated before the court that deceased’s head was found beside the window.

Another development in the case came when CCTV footage of Jaffer’s home on the night of Noor’s Murder was leaked and soon became viral. The video, that became a media frenzy, shows the Noor had twice tried to escape from house she allegedly being held captive in. However, as the case is ongoing and the footage is illegally obtained, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on November 14 prohibited all satellite television channels from airing the the leaked video. According to PEMRA, the “telecast of the CCTV footage” of Noor and Jaffer has been prohibited under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.

Sources told Bol News that Jaffer’s family has continued to spend huge sums of money to facilitate him while he is in jail and it is because of this that the accused continues to receive exceptional protocol while in prison. The murder suspect has also been spotted handing out cash to an unidentified elderly man outside of the premises of the Islamabad District Courts.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy, which had earlier distanced itself from the case, sent Jaffer a gift package containing books, clothes, perfumes and cosmetic items in the Adiala Jail. According to Adiala Jail Superintendent Arshad Warriach these gifts, which were sent via a courier service, were sent back and not handed over to the accuse. Additionally, police officials have also been admiring the accused, having referred to Jaffer as a talented kid.

Legal experts, desiring not to be named, have claimed that currently Jaffer’s lawyers are using delaying tactics to buy themselves some time and hoping painting the accused as mentally unstable with change the verdict towards an easier sentence. Despite ample evidence to sentence the accused, court proceedings seem to drag along with no verdict being issued. It is likely that the case will carry on for more months before any verdict is reached.