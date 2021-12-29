Hannah Brown shared a family dinner with Jed Wyatt’s Ex Haley Stevens

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 08:03 pm

Relationships can be hard sometimes and that of the most famous dating show just adds to the drama. We knew Jed Wyatt and Haley Stevens broke up, but we didn’t knew that there was drama brewing amongst them.

Until, Susanne Brown, the Bachelorette alum’s mother, posted a snapshot from their Christmas celebrations to Instagram. She posted this with a caption, “We had the absolute best Christmas together.”

Read more: Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have called it quits

Hannah’s brother, Patrick Brown, and his now-fiancée, Haley Stevens, were in the photo, with Hannah and Susanne. If Haley’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the ex-girlfriend of Hannah’s former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, who won the Bachelorette season 15 finale.

As viewers will recall, despite the fact that Jed won Hannah’s heart at the end of season 15, Haley claimed that she and Jed were dating before he started filming the dating show. Hannah called off her engagement to Jed in July 2019 despite Jed’s insistence that he and Haley were not in an intimate relationship.

Read more: Ashley Iaconetti expects her first child with Husband Jared Haibon

Fast forward to this year’s holiday family portrait, which took place just a week after Haley revealed that Hannah’s brother, Patrick, had recently proposed.

Read More

36 seconds ago
France replace Austria in ATP Cup

PARIS: France will replace Austria in the ATP Cup in Sydney starting...
54 seconds ago
French parents sue after daughter mistakenly gets Moderna jab

RENNES, France, Dec 29, 2021 (AFP) - The parents of a 10-year-old girl...
7 mins ago
Throwback: Tapsee Pannu looks sizzling and gives a befitting reply to internet trolls

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has a huge fan following in India and...
7 mins ago

Relationships can be hard sometimes and that of the most famous dating...
7 mins ago
China Focus: China goes all out to pursue low-carbon growth

XI'AN, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Over a year ago, China declared to...
13 mins ago
Watch: Elephants playing and sliding on Snow makes netizens smile

In this viral video group of elephants enjoying the snow while playing...