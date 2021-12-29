Hannah Brown shared a family dinner with Jed Wyatt’s Ex Haley Stevens

Relationships can be hard sometimes and that of the most famous dating show just adds to the drama. We knew Jed Wyatt and Haley Stevens broke up, but we didn’t knew that there was drama brewing amongst them.

Until, Susanne Brown, the Bachelorette alum’s mother, posted a snapshot from their Christmas celebrations to Instagram. She posted this with a caption, “We had the absolute best Christmas together.”

Read more: Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have called it quits

Hannah’s brother, Patrick Brown, and his now-fiancée, Haley Stevens, were in the photo, with Hannah and Susanne. If Haley’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the ex-girlfriend of Hannah’s former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, who won the Bachelorette season 15 finale.

As viewers will recall, despite the fact that Jed won Hannah’s heart at the end of season 15, Haley claimed that she and Jed were dating before he started filming the dating show. Hannah called off her engagement to Jed in July 2019 despite Jed’s insistence that he and Haley were not in an intimate relationship.

Read more: Ashley Iaconetti expects her first child with Husband Jared Haibon

Fast forward to this year’s holiday family portrait, which took place just a week after Haley revealed that Hannah’s brother, Patrick, had recently proposed.