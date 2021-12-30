Hareem Shah latest videos with her husband go viral
Hareem Shah is a famous tikTocker and social media star, who rose to fame with her videos with famous politicians and celebrities.
Recently she revealed in an interview that she got married and now fans can see videos and pictures of the newlyweds on different social media handles.
In a series of posts, Hareem posted videos on Instagram which has gone viral as fans are loving the witty side of the social media star along with her husband in the video.
