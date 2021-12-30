Hareem Shah latest videos with her husband go viral

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 10:41 pm
Hareem Shah

The Number of Children Hareem Shah Wants to have will SHOCK you

Hareem Shah is a famous tikTocker and social media star, who rose to fame with her videos with famous politicians and celebrities.

Recently she revealed in an interview that she got married and now fans can see videos and pictures of the newlyweds on different social media handles.

In a series of posts, Hareem posted videos on Instagram which has gone viral as fans are loving the witty side of the social media star along with her husband in the video.

 

Read More

10 seconds ago
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again

It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...
42 seconds ago
From Minal Khan to Usman Mukhtar: 8 Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021

As we say our goodbyes to 2021, we take stock of everything...
13 mins ago
Disha Patani teases her rumored boyfriend Tiger with a comment

Actor Disha Patani teased Tiger Shroff's rumored boyfriend with a comment on...
20 mins ago
After fame in Boxing, Mike Tyson tries his luck in Acting

Seems like a lot of the sportsmen are jumping into the acting...
25 mins ago
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that rocked the internet in 2021

It's been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...
33 mins ago
Harry Potter reunion: When Emma and Daniel became love gurus for each other

The cast of the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion, Return to Hogwarts,...