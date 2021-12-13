Harnaaz Sandhu bags ‘Miss Universe title’ for India after 21 years

Harnaaz Sandhu from India’s Punjab has made the country proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title after Lara Datta in 2000.

Chandigarh-born Harnaaz said that her 1.5 month-long journey in Israel has been nothing short of a “ride of love, fun, and immense hard work.”

Upon qualifying for the top 2 rounds, the 21-year-old was asked, “What advice would you give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today?”

She responded, “The most significant strain on today’s young is to believe in themselves, to understand that they are unique, and that this is what makes them attractive. Stop comparing yourself to others and instead focus on the more pressing issues that are affecting the planet. This is what you must comprehend. Come out and stand up for yourself because you are the boss of your own life and the voice of your own people. I believed in myself, and that is why I am here today,” she said.

Harnaaz competed against 80 contestants, including the first runner up Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay, second runner up Lalela Mswane from Africa.

The crown was presented to Miss Sandhu by Andrea Meza, former miss Universe from Mexico on the grand finale of the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Israel.

