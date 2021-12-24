Harry, Meghan share first picture of daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan shared the first picture of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on their Christmas card.

“Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family”, the message on the holiday card read.

The card was titled “Happy Holidays” and was sent by email through the Archewell charity by the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be seen wearing jeans while Meghan holding Lilibet in her arms all dressed up in white beautiful dress.

Prince Harry is seen cuddling son Archie who also looks admirably cute in a white shirt with jeans.

The card holds the endnotes as, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili”.